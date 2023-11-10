Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Montana State Bobcats to…

Montana State Bobcats to face Seattle U Redhawks on the road

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks host the Montana State Bobcats.

Seattle U went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Redhawks averaged 6.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Montana State went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

