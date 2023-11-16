Montana plays North Dakota State following Thomas’ 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-1) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8.5;…

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (2-1)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Dischon Thomas scored 23 points in Montana’s 78-65 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

Montana finished 17-14 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

North Dakota State went 16-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 11.2 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

