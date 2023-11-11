Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Monroe's 20 lead IUPUI…

Monroe’s 20 lead IUPUI over Valparaiso 66-56

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 12:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bryce Monroe had 20 points in IUPUI’s 66-56 victory against Valparaiso on Friday.

Monroe also contributed four steals for the Jaguars (2-0). Vincent Brady II scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). John Egbuta shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Beacons (1-1) were led by Cooper Schwieger, who posted 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jaxon Edwards added 12 points and two blocks for Valparaiso. Isaiah Stafford also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up