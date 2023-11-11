Monroe’s 20 lead IUPUI over Valparaiso 66-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bryce Monroe had 20 points in IUPUI’s 66-56 victory against Valparaiso on Friday. Monroe also contributed…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bryce Monroe had 20 points in IUPUI’s 66-56 victory against Valparaiso on Friday.

Monroe also contributed four steals for the Jaguars (2-0). Vincent Brady II scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). John Egbuta shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Beacons (1-1) were led by Cooper Schwieger, who posted 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jaxon Edwards added 12 points and two blocks for Valparaiso. Isaiah Stafford also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

