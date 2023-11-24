Monmouth wins 93-84 over Belmont

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 22 points in Monmouth’s 93-84 victory against Belmont on Friday. Konstantynovskyi added six rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 22 points in Monmouth’s 93-84 victory against Belmont on Friday.

Konstantynovskyi added six rebounds for the Hawks (3-2). Xander Rice added 20 points while shooting 5 for 16 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists and three steals. Jack Collins was 2 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Cade Tyson finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bruins (2-3). Jayce Willingham added 21 points for Belmont. Ja’Kobi Gillespie also had 20 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

