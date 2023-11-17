Monmouth faces Princeton following Rice’s 30-point game

Princeton Tigers (3-0) at Monmouth Hawks (1-1) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts…

Princeton Tigers (3-0) at Monmouth Hawks (1-1)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Princeton Tigers after Xander Rice scored 30 points in Monmouth’s 73-65 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Monmouth finished 7-26 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 8.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Princeton went 7-4 on the road and 23-9 overall last season. The Tigers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

