Monmouth faces Princeton following Rice’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

Princeton Tigers (3-0) at Monmouth Hawks (1-1)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Princeton Tigers after Xander Rice scored 30 points in Monmouth’s 73-65 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Monmouth finished 7-26 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 8.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Princeton went 7-4 on the road and 23-9 overall last season. The Tigers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

