Monmouth faces Belmont in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:44 AM

Belmont Bruins (2-2) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Monmouth Hawks will play the Belmont Bruins at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Monmouth went 7-26 overall with a 1-12 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Belmont went 21-11 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

