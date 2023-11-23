Monmouth faces Belmont in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Belmont Bruins (2-2) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Monmouth Hawks will play the…

Belmont Bruins (2-2) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Monmouth Hawks will play the Belmont Bruins at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Monmouth went 7-26 overall with a 1-12 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Belmont went 21-11 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

