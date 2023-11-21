Monmouth and Lehigh to meet for cross-conference matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-2) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-2)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Lehigh in a non-conference matchup.

Monmouth finished 7-26 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 12.3 from 3-point range.

Lehigh finished 16-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

