Mokseckas scores 16, Campbell takes down Navy 59-48

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 11:21 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Gediminas Mokseckas’ 16 points helped Campbell defeat Navy 59-48 on Monday night in a season opener.

Mokseckas shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Mason Grant went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Austin Inge finished with eight points for the Midshipmen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

