Mitchell scores 21, UCSB takes down Westmont 91-79

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 21 points in UCSB’s 91-79 victory over Westmont on Wednesday night.

Mitchell added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (2-2). Yohan Traore scored 18 points, going 8 of 10 and 2 of 7 from the free throw line. Matija Belic was 6 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Warriors were led by Anthony McIntyre, who posted 28 points. Jarrett Bryant added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Westmont. In addition, Jalen Townsell had 14 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

UCSB visits Fresno State in its next matchup on Monday.

