Mitchell has 18, Idaho State knocks off Campbell 69-55

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell had 18 points in Idaho State’s 69-55 victory over Campbell on Tuesday night.

Mitchell added five rebounds for the Bengals (3-3). Kiree Huie scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Brayden Parker was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Laurynas Vaistaras led the way for the Fighting Camels (1-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Campbell also got nine points and four assists from Gediminas Mokseckas.

