Mitchell-Day scores 20, Dartmouth downs Westfield State 79-61

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day had 20 points in Dartmouth’s 79-61 victory against Westfield State on Wednesday night.

Mitchell-Day shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Big Green (1-2). Nikola Dimitrijevic scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Dusan Neskovic finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Brendon Hamilton finished with 14 points for the Owls. Dom Strother added eight points and eight rebounds for Westfield State. Jerome Stephens also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

