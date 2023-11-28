Mitchell and UCSB host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UCSB Gauchos (3-2) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UCSB Gauchos (3-2)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Ajay Mitchell scored 27 points in UCSB’s 69-65 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Gauchos have gone 2-1 in home games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Ariel Bland leads the Gauchos with 8.4 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 1-3 on the road. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky with 28.0 rebounds per game led by Liam Lloyd averaging 5.8.

UCSB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 62.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 77.4 UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yohan Traore is shooting 70.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 13.0 points for UCSB.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 10.3 points for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.