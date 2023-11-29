Mitchell and UCSB host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UCSB Gauchos (3-2) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13.5;…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at UCSB Gauchos (3-2)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Ajay Mitchell scored 27 points in UCSB’s 69-65 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Gauchos have gone 2-1 in home games. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 2.8.

The Lumberjacks are 1-3 on the road. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Liam Lloyd averaging 5.0.

UCSB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yohan Traore is shooting 70.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 13.0 points for UCSB.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 10.3 points for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.