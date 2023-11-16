Missouri visits Minnesota following Garcia’s 22-point outing

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is…

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Missouri Tigers after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 102-76 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 9.7 off of turnovers and 4.2 on fast breaks.

Missouri went 25-10 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Tigers averaged 10.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

