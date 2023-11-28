Missouri Tigers to square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road

Missouri Tigers (5-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 148…

Missouri Tigers (5-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Pittsburgh and Missouri will play.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Pittsburgh is 5-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 away from home. Missouri has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pittsburgh makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Missouri has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 15.2 points for Pittsburgh.

Sean East is averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Noah Carter is averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Missouri.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

