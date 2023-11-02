Missouri hosts UAPB to start season

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23; over/under is…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the season opener.

Missouri went 16-3 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

UAPB went 2-16 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

