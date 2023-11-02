Live Radio
Missouri hosts UAPB to start season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the season opener.

Missouri went 16-3 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

UAPB went 2-16 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

