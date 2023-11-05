Missouri hosts UAPB in season opener

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers start the season at home against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Missouri went 25-10 overall with a 16-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 20.5 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

UAPB finished 10-21 overall with a 2-16 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

