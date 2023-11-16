Mississippi Valley State visits TCU, aims to break road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will try to break its three-game road slide when the Delta Devils face TCU.

TCU finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

Mississippi Valley State went 5-27 overall last season while going 1-19 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 10.0 assists per game on 21.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.