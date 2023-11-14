Mississippi Valley State visits No. 5 UConn after Newton’s 22-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -42.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in UConn’s 107-67 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

UConn went 15-2 at home last season while going 31-8 overall. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 39.9% from the field last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 5-27 overall with a 1-19 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 61.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

