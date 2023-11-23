Mississippi Valley State visits CSU Northridge following Bostick’s 20-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) Northridge, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2)

Northridge, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Dionte Bostick scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 80-70 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Matadors are 1-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State gives up 88.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 39.0 points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 51.7% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 56.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Matadors. Bostick is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for CSU Northridge.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.8 points for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.