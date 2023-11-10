Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to face Oklahoma Sooners on the road

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -31; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 21 from deep.

Mississippi Valley State went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 1-19 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 61.0 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

