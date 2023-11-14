Mississippi State hosts North Alabama following Hubbard’s 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (2-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5;…

North Alabama Lions (2-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the North Alabama Lions after Josh Hubbard scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 87-63 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.

North Alabama went 8-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Lions averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

