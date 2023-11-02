Live Radio
Mississippi State hosts Arizona State for season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs start the season at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 15.6 from deep.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils shot 42.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

