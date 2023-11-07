Mississippi State Bulldogs begin season at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is…

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs start the season at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

