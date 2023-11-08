Mississippi State begins season at home against Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is…

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs begin the season at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

Arizona State finished 23-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.