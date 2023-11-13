Mintz leads Syracuse against Colgate after 26-point performance

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (2-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Colgate Raiders after Judah Mintz scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 89-77 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Syracuse went 17-15 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Orange averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.

Colgate went 20-1 in Patriot League action and 11-4 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 18.1 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.