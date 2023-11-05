Minnesota opens season at home against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -17.5; over/under is 139…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -17.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers open the season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Minnesota finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 12-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 7.2 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

