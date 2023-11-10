Minnesota hosts UTSA after Garcia’s 23-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -12; over/under…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Dawson Garcia scored 23 points in Minnesota’s 80-60 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Minnesota went 6-11 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

UTSA went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

