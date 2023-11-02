Minnesota Golden Gophers start season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -16; over/under is 140.5…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -16; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers begin the season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 12-20 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.