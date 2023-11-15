Minnesota faces Missouri after Garcia’s 22-point game

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Missouri Tigers…

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Missouri Tigers after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 102-76 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Minnesota finished 9-22 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 10.2 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Missouri went 12-8 in SEC games and 5-5 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 15.8 assists per game on 28.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.