Minnesota begins season at home against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -17; over/under is 139.5…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -17; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers start the season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Minnesota finished 6-11 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 62.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 12-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.