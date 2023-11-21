Milwaukee plays Siena in Daytona Beach, Florida

Siena Saints (1-3) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers take on the Siena Saints in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Panthers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 4.5.
Siena went 17-15 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Saints averaged 5.7 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
