Milton leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff over NAIA member Arkansas Baptist 85-60

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 10:55 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton scored 25 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff over NAIA member Arkansas Baptist 85-60 on Monday night.

Milton had six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (4-4). Rashad Williams scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added 10 assists. Ismael Plet finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Buffaloes were led by Nate Braden, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Tyreese Smith added 13 points for Arkansas Baptist. Nicholas Hargrove Jr. also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

