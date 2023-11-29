Milton and UAPB host No. 25 Oklahoma

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners after Kylen Milton scored 25 points in UAPB’s 85-60 win against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Sooners are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Lions are 1-3 in road games. UAPB averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Rashad Williams with 4.1.

Oklahoma makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). UAPB has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Williams is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Milton is averaging 20.9 points and 1.6 steals for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.