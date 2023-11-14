Miller scores 19 in Temple’s 66-64 win against Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hysier Miller scored 19 points and sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to help Temple…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hysier Miller scored 19 points and sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to help Temple hold off Drexel 66-64 on Tuesday night.

Miller also had six rebounds for the Owls (3-0). Matteo Picarelli added 11 points while shooting 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Jahlil White had nine points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Luke House led the way for the Dragons (1-2) with 20 points and six rebounds. Drexel also got 18 points and four assists from Justin Moore. Yame Butler also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Temple is a matchup Saturday with Columbia at home. Drexel hosts Fairfield on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

