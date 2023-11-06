Live Radio
Miller puts up 17, Temple downs Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-65

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hysier Miller scored 17 points as Temple beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-65 in a season opener on Monday night.

Miller also had five assists for the Owls. Jahlil White scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds. Zion Stanford had 14 points and finished 7 of 10 from the floor.

Chace Davis finished with 15 points for the Hawks. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 11 points from Devon Ellis. In addition, Damani Claxton finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Temple is a matchup Friday with Navy on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Cairn on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

