Miller has 20, New Hampshire beats Fairfield 83-80

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Naim Miller had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 83-80 victory against Fairfield on Friday night.

Miller was 7 of 15 shooting (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (4-2). Clarence O. Daniels II added 19 points while going 9 of 18 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had 13 rebounds. Jaxson Baker had 16 points and shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Leach finished with 25 points and three steals for the Stags (1-5). Fairfield also got 23 points, five assists and six steals from Jasper Floyd. In addition, James Johns Jr. had 11 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

New Hampshire plays Monday against UConn on the road, and Fairfield hosts Iona on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

