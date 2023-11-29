Miller and Temple host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (5-1) at Temple Owls (3-2) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers (5-1) at Temple Owls (3-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the La Salle Explorers after Hysier Miller scored 21 points in Temple’s 77-76 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Owls are 1-2 on their home court. Temple has a 1-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Explorers are 0-1 on the road. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Temple averages 75.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.2 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 36.2% and averaging 20.8 points for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Jhamir Brickus averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists for La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.