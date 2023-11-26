Live Radio
Miles scores 20 as High Point defeats Mount Olive 122-73

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:32 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Duke Miles’ 20 points helped High Point defeat Mount Olive 122-73 on Sunday.

Miles also had six assists for the Panthers (4-3). Kezza Giffa scored 19 points and added six assists. Trae Benham finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Josiah Watkins finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Trojans. Trey Nelson added 11 points for Mount Olive. Aaron Murphy also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

