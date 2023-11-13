Miles leads High Point against Queens after 25-point outing

High Point Panthers (1-1) at Queens Royals (0-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits…

High Point Panthers (1-1) at Queens Royals (0-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Queens Royals after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 99-98 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

Queens finished 8-5 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Royals averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

High Point finished 14-17 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.2 last season.

