Miles leads High Point against Queens after 25-point game

High Point Panthers (1-1) at Queens Royals (0-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Queens Royals after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 99-98 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

Queens finished 18-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Royals gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

High Point finished 14-17 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 15.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

