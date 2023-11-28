Miles leads High Point against Morgan State after 20-point showing

Morgan State Bears (2-6) at High Point Panthers (4-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts…

Morgan State Bears (2-6) at High Point Panthers (4-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Morgan State Bears after Duke Miles scored 20 points in High Point’s 122-73 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. High Point is the Big South leader with 42.3 rebounds per game led by Kimani Hamilton averaging 7.7.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Morgan State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

High Point averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 71.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.3 High Point gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoulaye is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.3 points. Miles is shooting 60.0% and averaging 18.6 points for High Point.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Ahmarie Simpkins is averaging 11.7 points for Morgan State.

