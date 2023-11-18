Live Radio
Middle Tennessee wins 88-62 against Milligan

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 8:41 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King had 19 points in Middle Tennessee’s 88-62 win over Milligan on Saturday night.

King also had five rebounds and three steals for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Jestin Porter scored 17 points and added four steals. Jared Jones finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Buffaloes were led by Follie Bogan, who posted 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. McCaskill Rivers added 11 points for Milligan. In addition, Piripi Korent finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

