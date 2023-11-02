Live Radio
Middle Tennessee tips off season at home against Northern Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders open the season at home against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Middle Tennessee went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Blue Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Northern Kentucky went 22-13 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Norse averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

