Middle Tennessee tips off season at home against Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5;…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders open the season at home against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Middle Tennessee went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Blue Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Northern Kentucky went 22-13 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Norse averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.