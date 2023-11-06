Middle Tennessee opens season at home against Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5;…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host the Northern Kentucky Norse for the season opener.

Middle Tennessee finished 19-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Raiders allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 6-6 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Norse averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

