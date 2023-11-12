Middle Tennessee hosts Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 22-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 71-61 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Middle Tennessee went 19-14 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Western Carolina finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

