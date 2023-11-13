Middle Tennessee hosts Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 22-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0)
Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5.5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 71-61 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Middle Tennessee went 19-14 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 7.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.
Western Carolina went 11-9 in SoCon play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
