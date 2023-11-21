Middle Tennessee hosts UAB following Vasquez’s 25-point outing

UAB Blazers (2-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders…

UAB Blazers (2-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Alejandro scored 25 points in UAB’s 80-77 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

Middle Tennessee finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 7-5 record on the road a season ago. The Blazers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.