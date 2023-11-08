Middle Tennessee hosts SFA for cross-conference game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and SFA square off in non-conference action.

Middle Tennessee finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Blue Raiders averaged 10.8 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

SFA went 19-13 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The ‘Jacks averaged 21.3 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

