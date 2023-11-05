Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders begin season at home against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5;…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders start the season at home against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Middle Tennessee went 19-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 70.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Northern Kentucky went 17-6 in Horizon League action and 6-6 on the road a season ago. The Norse averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

